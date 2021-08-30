Oppenheimer Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $250.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CSL stock opened at $213.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.70. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

