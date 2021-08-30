Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,975 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 183.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 92.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

BRKS opened at $84.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

