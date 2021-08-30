Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $117,975,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 46.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after buying an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $129.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.12 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,946 shares of company stock worth $3,684,605. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

