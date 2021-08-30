Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $222,990,000 after buying an additional 455,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 122,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $76.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $76.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

