Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 over the last quarter.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.07. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

