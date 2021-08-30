Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $83.26 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

