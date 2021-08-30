Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in KE by 160.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the first quarter worth about $33,060,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in KE during the first quarter worth about $7,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.22. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

