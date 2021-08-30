Oppenheimer Weighs in on AppHarvest, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AppHarvest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APPH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AppHarvest stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

