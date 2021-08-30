Oppenheimer Weighs in on Raven Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Raven Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

RAVN has been the topic of several other research reports. CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

RAVN stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Raven Industries by 119.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

