Oppenheimer Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$101.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.81.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$81.50 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

