OptionRoom 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $228,408.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $228,408.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

