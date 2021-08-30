Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OCLCF opened at $89.81 on Monday. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.81.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

