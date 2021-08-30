Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $99,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after acquiring an additional 444,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510,455 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 56,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

