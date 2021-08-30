Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $89.49. 296,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,761,347. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $249.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.