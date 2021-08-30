Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

ORCL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 233,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,347. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $249.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

