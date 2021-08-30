ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 6%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 2,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 235,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $904.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 615,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

