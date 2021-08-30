Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $22.00 Per Share

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 22.00 per share on Friday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79.

OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $118.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.42. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.