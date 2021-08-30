Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.00

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $128.87, with a volume of 7731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45.
Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.
