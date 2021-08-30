Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $959.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

