Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. 706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

About Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIA)

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

