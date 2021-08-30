Orion Oyj Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Oyj in a research report issued on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year.

Shares of ORINY stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.66. Orion Oyj has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

