Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 506,431 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 13,055.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,431 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.59% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $53,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,271. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

