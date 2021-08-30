Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,578,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.57. 14,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

