Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 13,306 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,807. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89.

