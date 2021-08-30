Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 3,720 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.13. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

