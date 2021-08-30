Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,505 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $99,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 52,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after buying an additional 156,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 135,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

