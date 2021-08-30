Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PBP traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $23.29. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,922. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76.

