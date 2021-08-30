Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.52. 378,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,916,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $482.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.