Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 228,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.36. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,648. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.54. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $114.24.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

