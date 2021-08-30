Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $13.26 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,728,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the period.

VTEB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,461. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37.

