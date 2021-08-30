Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.44. 34,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.