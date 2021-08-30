Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.20. 723,547 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.33.

