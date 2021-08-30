Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $61.93 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $454.51. 135,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,980. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $452.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

