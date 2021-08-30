Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $17.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,897.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,623.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,892.50. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

