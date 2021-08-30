Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,619. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

