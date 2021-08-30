Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 12,133 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $37.45. 18,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,540. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.98.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

