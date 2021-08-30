Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 106,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 107,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $418.04. 46,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

