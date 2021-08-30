Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 40,653 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1,218.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,653 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $108.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,148. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

