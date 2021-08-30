Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 503.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Zoetis by 196.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $205.50. 17,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,818. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $208.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

