Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,437. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.59 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

