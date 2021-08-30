Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

IJH traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.54. The stock had a trading volume of 61,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

