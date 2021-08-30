Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.03. The company had a trading volume of 193,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,120. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

