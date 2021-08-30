Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $173.66. 96,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,554. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $457.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

