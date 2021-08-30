Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,772 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

