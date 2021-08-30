O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Trading 0.7% Higher

O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $56.43. 115,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 148,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGIG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 82,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter.

