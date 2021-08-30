OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Up 0.1%

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $529.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from OTC Markets Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.