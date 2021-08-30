Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) EVP Sells $200,080.00 in Stock

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 552,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $26.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $16,744,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

