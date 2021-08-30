Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OVID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $239.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,450,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,500 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

