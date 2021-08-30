Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

OVV stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

