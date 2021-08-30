Owlet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 11,651 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,214% compared to the average daily volume of 887 call options.

Shares of OWLT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.35. 1,404,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,007. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owlet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.